Financial Review: Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) versus Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulf Resources and Standard Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $55.03 million 0.59 -$930,000.00 $1.11 2.78 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -14.75

Gulf Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Resources and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 17.02% 4.16% 3.76% Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulf Resources beats Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Resources



Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

About Standard Lithium



Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

