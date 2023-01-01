FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

