First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 11,333 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

