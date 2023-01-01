First Financial Corp IN Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 362,871 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 77,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

