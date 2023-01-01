First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 362.3% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 126,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

