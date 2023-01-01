First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,810,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 380.0% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 18,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

