First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,894,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,505,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

