First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 588,959 shares.The stock last traded at $121.75 and had previously closed at $123.12.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

