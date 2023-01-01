First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 206,294 shares.The stock last traded at $51.54 and had previously closed at $51.84.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

