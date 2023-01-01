First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 206,294 shares.The stock last traded at $51.54 and had previously closed at $51.84.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,683,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,865,000 after buying an additional 546,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,567,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,226,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 85.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 314,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

