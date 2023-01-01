First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,311 shares.The stock last traded at $36.39 and had previously closed at $36.59.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

