Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $131.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,787,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after buying an additional 1,324,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

