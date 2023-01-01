Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 661.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

