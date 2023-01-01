Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

F stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

