Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.44.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $636.31 million for the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
