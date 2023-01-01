Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.44.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $636.31 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

