Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Down to $23.88

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $22.98. Franchise Group shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 843 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $910.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.