Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

BEN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,672,534 shares of company stock worth $15,618,362. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

