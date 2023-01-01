Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 825 ($9.96) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 750 ($9.05) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $10.72 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

