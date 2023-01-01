Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.90. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 19,229 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

