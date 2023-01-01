Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $58.91

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $44.52. Futu shares last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 197,047 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.02.
Futu Stock Down 31.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
