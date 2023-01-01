Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $58.91

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $44.52. Futu shares last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 197,047 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $39,486,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

