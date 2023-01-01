FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,700 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $355.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.85.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FutureFuel by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FF. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

