G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,271 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, TheStreet cut G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $658 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

