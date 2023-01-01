Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 7.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 127,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 919,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.92. The company has a market cap of C$399.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.05.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$358,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at C$563,850.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.