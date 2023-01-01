Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,735 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $83,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

GLPI opened at $52.09 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

