Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 5.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.44. 60,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,861,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.73.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 211.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 44,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

