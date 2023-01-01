Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 5.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.44. 60,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,861,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 8.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.73.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.