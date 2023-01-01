Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

