General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $248.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.