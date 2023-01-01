General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

