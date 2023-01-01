Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 5.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 8,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 789,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.49.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
See Also
