Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 5.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 8,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 789,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 618,129 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

