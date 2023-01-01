Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Financial Survey

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $400,000.00 350.81 -$78.75 million ($0.19) -3.42 Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 20.72 $478.57 million $1.22 34.74

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -88.31% -49.35% Genmab A/S 46.32% 22.78% 20.33%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaunos Therapeutics and Genmab A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Genmab A/S 2 11 3 0 2.06

Alaunos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 285.15%. Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $38.55, indicating a potential downside of 9.05%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Alaunos Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.