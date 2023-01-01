Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 11,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,627,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.
Geron Stock Up 15.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.
Institutional Trading of Geron
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Geron by 125.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 24.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
