GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last traded at $28.78 and had previously closed at $29.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

