Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

