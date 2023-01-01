Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 21,232 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

