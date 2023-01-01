Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after buying an additional 148,063 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

