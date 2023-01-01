Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,097 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 545,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 73.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 176,839 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 239,538 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $606,031.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,516,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,541. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Stock Up 1.4 %

Humacyte stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Humacyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.