Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.