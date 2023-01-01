Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

