Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 98,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $102.59 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

