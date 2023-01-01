Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $179.80 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

