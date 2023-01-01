Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

