Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $210.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $304.64.

