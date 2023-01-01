Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $210.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $304.64.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.