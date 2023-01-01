Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $407.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.86 and a 200-day moving average of $374.90.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

