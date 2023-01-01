Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.