Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 297 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $92.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

