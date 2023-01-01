Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $140.37.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

