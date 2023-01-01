Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 104.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on GLP. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $34.77 on Friday. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

