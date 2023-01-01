Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GFI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

