Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of GFI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
