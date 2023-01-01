Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.86

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 4417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

