Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

